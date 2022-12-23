 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 8F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

