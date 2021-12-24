Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The a…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 d…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Overcast with showers at times. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It shou…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
This evening in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It …