Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Clear. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Roanoke Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

