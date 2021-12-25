 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Local Weather

