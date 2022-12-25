 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Roanoke Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

