Roanoke's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Roanoke Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
