Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

