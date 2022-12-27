 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

