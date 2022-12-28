Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
