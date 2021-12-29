 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Local Weather

