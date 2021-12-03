 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

