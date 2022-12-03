Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.