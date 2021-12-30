 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

