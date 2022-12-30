Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.