Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

