Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
