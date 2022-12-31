Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.