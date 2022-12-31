For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 d…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 …
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperat…
It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Right on cue, the winter solstice arrived Wednesday afternoon, marking the start of astronomical winter. Ice, rain, wind and brutal cold are a…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degree…