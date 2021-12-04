Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
