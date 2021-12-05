 Skip to main content
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

