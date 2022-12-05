 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

