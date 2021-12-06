Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.