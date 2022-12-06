 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

