Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

