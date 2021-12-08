 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Thursday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

