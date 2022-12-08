 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

