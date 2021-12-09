For the drive home in Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
