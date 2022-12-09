Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.