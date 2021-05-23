Early week storms before Wednesday heat surge

It feels like summer, with Roanoke's first official 90-degree day of 2021 on Sunday (high of 91) and increasing stickiness. Continued stickiness and some afternoon rumbles of thunder will keep the summer feel in the air at least through midweek.

A "backdoor" cold front -- sliding in from the northeast instead of the more typical west or northwest -- will press into the warm and increasingly sticky air on Monday. This may provide a focusing mechanism for lift and instability, with some thunderstorms expected to develop. It won't storm everywhere, it may not even sprinkle or rumble in the distance at your house, but some of the stronger storms will have the potential for frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, gusty downdraft winds and perhaps even some hail.

Just be aware of the potential for storms to develop if you have outdoors for work or play on Monday afternoon. Mostly, though, just stay hydrated and take breaks through what will be another warm, sticky day in the 80s, maybe a few spots nudging 90 again.