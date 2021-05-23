Early week storms before Wednesday heat surge

It feels like summer, with Roanoke's first official 90-degree day of 2021 on Sunday (high of 91) and increasing stickiness. Continued stickiness and some afternoon rumbles of thunder will keep the summer feel in the air at least through midweek.
A "backdoor" cold front -- sliding in from the northeast instead of the more typical west or northwest -- will press into the warm and increasingly sticky air on Monday. This may provide a focusing mechanism for lift and instability, with some thunderstorms expected to develop. It won't storm everywhere, it may not even sprinkle or rumble in the distance at your house, but some of the stronger storms will have the potential for frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, gusty downdraft winds and perhaps even some hail.
Just be aware of the potential for storms to develop if you have outdoors for work or play on Monday afternoon. Mostly, though, just stay hydrated and take breaks through what will be another warm, sticky day in the 80s, maybe a few spots nudging 90 again.
The front will hang around enough on Tuesday for more scattered showers and storms, with 80s highs temperatures. As the front pulls away later Tuesday into Wednesday, we are likely to see a surge of warmth that could bring the hottest day so far in 2021, with widespread lower to mid 90s in the region's lower elevations (the floor of the Roanoke Valley and areas east of the Blue Ridge) and widespread mid-upper 80s elsewhere.
A more traditional cold front sagging in from the northwest will stir up chances of showers and storms late in the week, and also may curb the temperatures back to near late May norms with 70s to near 80 highs and 50s lows. Some uncertainty on how this plays out, but it will probably truncate the potential heat wave and at least introduce some more rain chances into what has been a pretty dry spring.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.