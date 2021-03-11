Enhanced fire danger as warm, dry spell nears end

In a week, we have gone from super-saturated soil to elevated fire risk. In a few more days, we'll go back to chilly dampness.
The National Weather Service has posted a red flag warning, signaling high danger of fire spread, for locations east of Roanoke, and also along and north of Interstate 64. These areas are likely to see teh gustiest winds and lowest humidity values this afternoon and early evening.
The rest of the region from Roanoke and the Blue Ridge west across the New River Valley and westward is not in the warning, but nevertheless has some elevated risk of wildfires this afternoon as winds pick up from the southwest and low humidity values continue and even deepen for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Leaves and dead vegetation have dried out in the past week and will easily catch fire, with winds gusting over 30 mph spreading fires, this afternoon and early evening, especially east of Roanoke.
The current state of fire risk illustrates vividly why, even as much as many of us have enjoyed over a week of dry weather lately after so much chilly rain and mixed precipitation through the winter, why it would not be beneficial to just suddenly shut off the valve of moisture for weeks and months.
Chilly, damp weather is on the way back for early next week. There is even some potential for cold-air damming to be deep enough to introduce a risk of wintry mix, at least for higher elevations and locations north of Roanoke, by Monday and Monday night. You didn't really think we were entirely done with that kind of stuff, did you?
We will get there in steps, first with a cold front pushing through from the northwest Friday and Saturday, kicking up a few showers as it does. It appears rain amounts will be light and it wouldn't be shocking if your particular location missed the rain entirely or only got sprinkles.
We'll be back down to 50s-lower 60s highs and 40s lows for the weekend as a stronger low-pressure system approaches from the west. The weekend will not be a total loss for outdoor activities, you just may need to wear a light jacket and dodge a few showers compared to the short sleeves-shorts weather of Wednesday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, high pressure to the northeast will bank cold air southward, sliding against the mountains, for Monday, that familiar cold-air damming pattern we saw repeatedly this winter. As more abundant moisture arrives Monday and Monday night ahead of the aforementioned low-pressure system, it will be much colder than it has been, 30s and 40s. There is some risk at least some locations, especially higher elevations and areas near Interstate 64 north of Roanoke, that temperatures could drop to near the freezing mark while it is precipitating, raising the specter of some freezing rain, sleet and snow mix. At this point, this does not look to be a widespread problem across our region, but very much a return to the theme of the 2020-21 winter with chilly dampness and marginal wintry precipitation risks.
We need some moisture in the air and to dampen surface fuels again, but the renewed chilliness will be a rude awakening and a reminder that winter hasn't entirely pulled its cold fingers off this season yet.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.