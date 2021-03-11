Enhanced fire danger as warm, dry spell nears end

In a week, we have gone from super-saturated soil to elevated fire risk. In a few more days, we'll go back to chilly dampness.

The National Weather Service has posted a red flag warning, signaling high danger of fire spread, for locations east of Roanoke, and also along and north of Interstate 64. These areas are likely to see teh gustiest winds and lowest humidity values this afternoon and early evening.

The rest of the region from Roanoke and the Blue Ridge west across the New River Valley and westward is not in the warning, but nevertheless has some elevated risk of wildfires this afternoon as winds pick up from the southwest and low humidity values continue and even deepen for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Leaves and dead vegetation have dried out in the past week and will easily catch fire, with winds gusting over 30 mph spreading fires, this afternoon and early evening, especially east of Roanoke.

The current state of fire risk illustrates vividly why, even as much as many of us have enjoyed over a week of dry weather lately after so much chilly rain and mixed precipitation through the winter, why it would not be beneficial to just suddenly shut off the valve of moisture for weeks and months.