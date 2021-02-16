Enjoy the sun while it lasts -- winter storm watch already up for Thursday wintry mix

As moisture arrives late Wednesday night and Thursday, a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow will develop. Early on, the precipitation will likely swing more toward snow and sleet, when the cold air is deepest. As warmth and moisture continue to stream over the cold dome, eroding it above the ground, the precipitation will mix with freezing rain, eventually becoming entirely freezing rain, and then later plain cold rain in some spots that can manage to get above freezing by Thursday afternoon. Some spots may not make it above freezing even into Thursday night.

The high-end potential for this storm is staggering, with many hours of freezing rain possible after 1-4 inches of snow/sleet mix. The National Weather Service posted an ice map this morning with widespread ice accretions of 1/3 of an inch -- and these maps are usually a little conservative and more smoothed out than what is likely, nearly 2 days in advance. The lower end potential would still be a significant ice storm with a few thousand power outages, or possibly a storm more dominated by snow and sleet with widespread travel difficulties.