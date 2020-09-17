Ex-Hurricane Sally brings a cool, mostly slow rain, but localized flooding south of Roanoke

This is not going to seem much like a hurricane-induced rainfall for the Roanoke/New River valleys and much of Southwest Virginia on this Thursday. It will be slow -- light to moderate mostly -- and feel a bit chilly, with temperatures holding in the upper 50s and lower 60s, mostly.

And that's because, largely, it isn't anything special or different than what we often see in cooler months of year, as moisture is lifted over a cooler dome of air near the surface, something called an "overrunning" event, when a low-pressure system tracks south of us with cooler air firmly wedged against the mountains. It just so happens that the low-pressure system in question is the remnant circulation of what was a strong Category 2 hurricane that made landfall at Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Wednesday.