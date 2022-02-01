Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
