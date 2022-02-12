 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert