For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Monday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
