Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
