Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.