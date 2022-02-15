Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
