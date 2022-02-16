Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.