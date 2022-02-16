For the drive home in Roanoke: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Sunday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It's likel…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low…
This evening in Roanoke: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should re…