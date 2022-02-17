 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

