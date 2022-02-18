 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

