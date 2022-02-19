 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

