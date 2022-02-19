For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
