Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.