For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees…
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
Ice temporarily closed a stretch of road from Starkey Road to Chaparral Drive.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Generally fair. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Roanoke people should be prepared for tem…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. R…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tem…