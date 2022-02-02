 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert