Roanoke's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. Th…
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. There is o…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will…