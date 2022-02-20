 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

