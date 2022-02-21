Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

