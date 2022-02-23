Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mi…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. Th…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. There is o…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecaste…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will se…