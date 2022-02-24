Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.