Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.