For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mi…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. Th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecaste…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of t…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will se…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Roanoke fol…