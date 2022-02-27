 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

