Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Roanoke: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the …
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 …
For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 m…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecaste…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of t…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Roanoke fol…
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Th…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…