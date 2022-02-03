Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.