 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert