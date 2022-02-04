For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
