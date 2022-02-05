For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Ice temporarily closed a stretch of road from Starkey Road to Chaparral Drive.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. …
It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…